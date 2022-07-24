Mesefa (SEFA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3,014.52

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 63.1% lower against the dollar. Mesefa has a market cap of $3,014.52 and $154.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mesefa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016932 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032840 BTC.
About Mesefa
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
Receive News & Updates for Mesefa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mesefa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.