Metahero (HERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.89 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $38.89 million and $1.42 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, "Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name "Hero" token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future"

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

