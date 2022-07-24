Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $451.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

