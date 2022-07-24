Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,744 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $394.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.55 and its 200 day moving average is $421.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.02.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

