Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 66,575 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 368.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,575 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Barclays lowered shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

