Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

