Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

