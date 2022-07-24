Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,620,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after buying an additional 634,583 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $5,128,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

