Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $220.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.