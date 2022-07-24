Metis Global Partners LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

Shares of SHW opened at $259.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.94 and a 200-day moving average of $262.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

