Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $106.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

