Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.