MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 35% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $105,617.10 and $6.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00060626 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00013247 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000582 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 444,952,952 coins and its circulating supply is 167,651,024 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

