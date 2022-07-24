Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.4% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

