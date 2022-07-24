Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 6,569,271 shares trading hands.

Microsaic Systems Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

About Microsaic Systems

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

