MileVerse Trading Up 5.5% This Week (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, MileVerse has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. MileVerse has a total market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $552,406.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016638 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032602 BTC.
About MileVerse
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com.
Buying and Selling MileVerse
