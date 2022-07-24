Mithril Price Reaches $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $35.06 million and $28.44 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008147 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00209068 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

