Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Invesco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $21,186,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.