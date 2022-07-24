Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

