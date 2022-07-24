Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 0.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 29.1% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 11.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 12.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 74.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 61.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

