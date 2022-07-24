Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 160 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,311,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

FRC stock opened at $158.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average is $160.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.