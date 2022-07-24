Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $43,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $209.80 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.07%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

