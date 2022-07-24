MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MIXT opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $194.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. Analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.34%.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 190,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,744,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.