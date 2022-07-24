Mooncoin Market Cap Tops $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00022855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00260690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000873 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

