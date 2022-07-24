Morgan Stanley Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $31.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 353,670 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.