Morgan Stanley Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $84.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

