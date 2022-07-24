Morgan Stanley Boosts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $62.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Edison International stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

