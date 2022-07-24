Morgan Stanley Downgrades Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adevinta ASA from 86.00 to 78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adevinta ASA from 115.00 to 100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

