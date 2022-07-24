Morgan Stanley Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $147.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.43.

Republic Services stock opened at $131.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.13.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

