Morgan Stanley Raises NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $46.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

