Morgan Stanley Raises Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $42.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com raised Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. Stride has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Stride

Institutional Trading of Stride

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stride by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

