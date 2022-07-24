Moss Coin (MOC) Price Hits $0.0969 on Exchanges

Moss Coin (MOC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $36.80 million and $2.08 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,613.25 or 0.99968221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin (MOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,623,956 coins. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog. The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland.

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

