Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 32.1% in the first quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $88.87 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

