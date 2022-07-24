Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,415 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.3 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.