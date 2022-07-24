Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,224.14 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,200.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,324.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,345.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

