Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $326.68 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.20 and its 200-day moving average is $390.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

