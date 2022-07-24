Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.52 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 57,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $74.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

