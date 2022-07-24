Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $816.73 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $710.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $853.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $851.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

