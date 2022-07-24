Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 707 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.90.

Shares of CRWD opened at $183.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

