Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of STE opened at $217.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.70. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

