Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 522 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

ResMed Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average of $226.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,660 shares of company stock worth $4,502,345. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

