mStable USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.91 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.91 million and approximately $11,910.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,762.55 or 1.00044149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00044453 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023825 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001536 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.