Mysterium Market Cap Tops $7.20 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (MYST) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $707,227.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,830.16 or 0.99990369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mysterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

