Name Changing Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $122,319.00 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (NCT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,431.84 or 1.00000516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks.

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

