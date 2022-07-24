National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
NovaGold Resources Price Performance
NG opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.65.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
