National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NG opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

About NovaGold Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,921,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 251,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 161,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 171,692 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 108,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.