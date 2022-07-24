National Bank Financial Trims Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Target Price to C$15.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of EGO opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.62. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,476 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 43.4% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 133.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,984,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,085,000 after purchasing an additional 139,462 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

