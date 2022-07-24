National Bank Financial Trims Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Target Price to C$1.25

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Invesque Price Performance
Shares of MHIVF opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Invesque has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.80.
Invesque Company Profile
