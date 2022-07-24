National Bank Financial Trims Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Target Price to C$1.25

Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MHIVF opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Invesque has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

