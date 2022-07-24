National Bank Financial Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.72.

RIOCF stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

