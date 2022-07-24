National Bankshares Lowers True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 price objective on True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

TNT.UN opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$589.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$7.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 93.65%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

