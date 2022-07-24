Navcoin Trading Up 4.6% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $18,012.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,968,502 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.